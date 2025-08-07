NH Foods Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NH Foods ( (JP:2282) ) has provided an announcement.

NH Foods Ltd. announced the completion of the interim review of its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The results show a slight increase in net sales by 4.8% compared to the previous year, although profits before tax and attributable profits to owners decreased by 7.0% and 12.5%, respectively. This indicates a challenging financial environment for the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about NH Foods

NH Foods Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of meat products and processed foods. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive approach to food production, including farming, processing, and distribution, aiming to deliver high-quality food products to its consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 603,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen516.5B

