NGEx Minerals Announces C$100 Million Private Placement and Spin-Out Plan

NGEx Minerals ( (TSE:NGEX) ) has provided an announcement.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. has announced a C$100 million private placement to fund exploration programs at its Lunahuasi project in Argentina and maintain its Los Helados project in Chile. The private placement, which involves the sale of 4,000,000 common shares at C$25.00 each, is expected to support the company’s strategic growth and operational expansion. The Lundin Family Trusts, the company’s largest shareholder, intends to participate in the transaction, which is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its nature as a related party transaction. Additionally, NGEx Minerals plans to spin out net smelter returns royalties from its projects into a new subsidiary, LunR Royalties Corp., as part of a statutory plan of arrangement.

NGEx Minerals faces significant financial challenges with persistent losses and negative cash flows, heavily impacting its overall score. While recent corporate events suggest potential growth in resource value, they do not sufficiently counterbalance the financial weaknesses. Technical indicators and valuation also show weaknesses, contributing to the overall cautious outlook.

More about NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects primarily in Argentina and Chile, with a market focus on expanding its exploration activities and enhancing its mineral asset portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 289,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.37B

