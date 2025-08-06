NFI’s Alexander Dennis Launches Las Vegas Facility for Double-Deck Bus Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NFI Group Inc ( (TSE:NFI) ) has provided an update.

NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary, Alexander Dennis, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone in the production of double-deck buses in the United States. This facility, which is the only one of its kind in the country, aims to boost Southern Nevada’s transportation and manufacturing industry by producing Enviro500 buses for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The investment of $15.3 million highlights Alexander Dennis’s commitment to innovation and local economic development, with plans to increase production capacity and employment opportunities as demand grows.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NFI) stock is a Hold with a C$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NFI Group Inc stock, see the TSE:NFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NFI is a Neutral.

NFI Group Inc’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its current position. Strengths include strong demand and liquidity improvements, while weaknesses such as high leverage and profitability challenges temper optimism. Continued operational improvements and strategic financial management are crucial for future resilience.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NFI stock, click here.

More about NFI Group Inc

NFI Group Inc. is a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions. The company offers a wide range of bus and coach platforms and is known for its market-leading products. Its subsidiary, Alexander Dennis, focuses on the development and production of double-deck buses, particularly for the North American market.

Average Trading Volume: 282,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.15B

See more data about NFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

