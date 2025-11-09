NFI Group’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

NFI Group ((TSE:NFI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for NFI Group showcased a generally positive sentiment, highlighting significant improvements in financial performance, backlog strength, and supply chain stability. Despite these positive developments, the company faced challenges due to a substantial battery recall, which impacted operations and incurred significant costs. Nevertheless, the company’s robust backlog and strategic initiatives suggest a promising outlook for future growth.

Strong Backlog and Order Conversion

NFI Group reported a strong backlog and order conversion during the earnings call. The company secured 644 equivalent units in new orders, achieving an impressive 108.5% LTM book-to-bill ratio and a 71.8% option conversion rate. This success has led to a total backlog of 15,606 equivalent units, valued at USD 13.2 billion, underscoring the company’s solid market position and growth potential.

Improved Financial Metrics

The company demonstrated substantial improvements in its financial metrics, with a 52% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA and a $12.8 million improvement in free cash flow. Additionally, liquidity increased by $240.2 million, reaching $386 million at the end of the quarter, reflecting NFI Group’s enhanced financial stability and operational efficiency.

Manufacturing and Aftermarket Growth

NFI Group’s manufacturing and aftermarket segments experienced notable growth, with transit deliveries up 14% year-over-year. The manufacturing segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased by $36.1 million, driven by higher deliveries and improved pricing strategies, indicating robust demand and effective operational management.

Supply Chain Improvements

The company made significant strides in improving its supply chain, reducing the risk profile by addressing high-risk suppliers. A strategic investment in American Seating is expected to further enhance supply chain stability, ensuring smoother operations and better service delivery.

Battery Recall Impact

A major challenge faced by NFI Group was the battery recall affecting approximately 700 buses, leading to a $229.9 million warranty provision. This recall, primarily impacting New Flyer models, is expected to take 18-24 months to resolve, posing operational challenges and financial implications for the company.

Tariff Pressures

Tariff pressures were also discussed, with new U.S. Section 232 tariffs potentially affecting future pricing and costs. These impacts have been included in the company’s guidance, highlighting the ongoing challenges in navigating the global trade environment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, NFI Group provided detailed guidance, expecting continuous growth in revenue, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and net earnings as they move into the fourth quarter and beyond. Despite the challenges posed by the battery recall, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong backlog and strategic initiatives.

In conclusion, NFI Group’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment overall, with significant improvements in financial metrics and a strong backlog. While challenges such as the battery recall and tariff pressures remain, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust market position provide confidence in its future growth trajectory.

