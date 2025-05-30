NFI Group Inc. Prices $600 Million Notes Offering to Enhance Liquidity

Confident Investing Starts Here:

NFI Group Inc ( (TSE:NFI) ) has issued an update.

NFI Group Inc. announced the pricing of a $600 million second lien notes offering through its subsidiary, New Flyer Holdings, Inc. The proceeds from this offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness, including portions of the First Lien Senior Credit Facility, and to cover related fees and expenses. This financial maneuver is expected to extend the company’s credit facility and enhance its liquidity, potentially strengthening NFI’s market position and operational flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NFI) stock is a Buy with a C$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NFI Group Inc stock, see the TSE:NFI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NFI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 56 reflects mixed financial performance with high debt levels and ongoing profitability issues. Positive momentum and strategic corporate actions provide some support, but valuation concerns persist. Earnings call optimism and corporate events contribute positively to the score.

More about NFI Group Inc

NFI Group Inc. is a leading global bus manufacturer specializing in propulsion agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions. The company offers a wide range of low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, including electric models, under various brands such as New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, and ARBOC. NFI supports over 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide, focusing on sustainable and smart mobility solutions to enhance urban living.

Average Trading Volume: 279,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.86B

