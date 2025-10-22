NFI Group and GILLIG Form Joint Venture to Acquire American Seating Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NFI Group Inc. and GILLIG LLC have formed a 50/50 joint venture to acquire the assets of American Seating Inc., a key player in the transit, motorcoach, and rail seating industry. This strategic acquisition aims to stabilize and enhance the supply chain for the North American transit industry, ensuring consistent supply and operational performance recovery for American Seating. The joint venture, named GR Seating, LLC, will maintain operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and invest in equipment and facilities to support the management team’s recovery plan. This move is expected to reinforce the stability of the transit industry, benefiting customers and millions of riders.

NFI Group Inc.’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance with high leverage and negative profitability, compounded by bearish technical indicators and a concerning valuation. While the earnings call provided some positive highlights, such as strong demand and improved liquidity, significant risks remain, particularly in profitability and market challenges.

NFI Group Inc. is a leading global bus manufacturer offering a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market-leading electric models. The company focuses on providing scalable smart mobility solutions through low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology. NFI supports over 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide, operating under brands such as New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis Limited, ARBOC, and NFI Parts.

