NEXUS AG Reports No Share Buybacks in Recent Period

An update from NEXUS AG ( (DE:NXU) ) is now available.

NEXUS AG, a company involved in a share buy-back program, announced that no shares were repurchased between October 20 and October 24, 2025, as part of its 2023 initiative. The total volume of shares bought back so far amounts to 63,432, with transactions conducted via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform, facilitated by a commissioned credit institution.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:NXU) stock is a Hold with a EUR77.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXUS AG stock, see the DE:NXU Stock Forecast page.

More about NEXUS AG

YTD Price Performance: 3.36%

Average Trading Volume: 772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.23B

