NEXTracker Welcomes New CFO Chuck Boynton in Strategic Reshuffle

Nextracker Inc. has appointed seasoned finance executive Charles “Chuck” Boynton as their new Chief Financial Officer, with the transition set to occur in May 2024. Boynton brings with him a wealth of experience from high-profile companies, including Logitech and SunPower Corporation. His appointment is part of a strategic reshuffle where David Bennett, the outgoing CFO, will become the Chief Accounting Officer. Boynton’s compensation package includes a significant base salary, potential bonuses, and equity awards, highlighting the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with its financial goals.

