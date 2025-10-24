NEXTracker, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Growth

NEXTracker, Inc. Class A ( (NXT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NEXTracker, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

NEXTracker, Inc. is a leading provider of solar technology platforms, specializing in integrated tracker, electrical, and mechanical solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation projects worldwide.

In its latest earnings report, NEXTracker announced a significant 42% year-over-year increase in revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reaching $905 million. The company also raised its revenue and profitability outlook for the fiscal year, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP gross profit increase of 30% year-over-year to $293 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $224 million, up 29% from the previous year. The company reported a record backlog exceeding $5 billion and achieved notable milestones in its business operations, including the launch of new products and strategic acquisitions.

NEXTracker’s strategic moves, such as the acquisition of Origami Solar and the formation of a joint venture in Saudi Arabia, are aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings. The company also reported record bookings for its foundation solutions and energy yield management systems, underscoring its strong market position.

Looking ahead, NEXTracker is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for solar technology, supported by a robust financial structure with no debt and a strong cash position. The company remains focused on driving growth and innovation in its core business areas.

