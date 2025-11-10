NextEd Revises CEO Incentive Plan to Align with New Executive Framework

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

iCollege Ltd. ( (AU:NXD) ) has provided an update.

NextEd Group Limited has announced changes to its CEO Mark Kehoe’s long-term incentive arrangements, aligning them with a new incentive plan for key management personnel and the executive team. The revised plan aims to link leadership performance with company strategy and shareholder expectations, enhancing sustainable value creation. The changes include an increase in the maximum long-term incentive opportunity from 50% to 75% of Kehoe’s base salary, contingent on achieving significant performance targets related to EBITDA and total shareholder return.

More about iCollege Ltd.

NextEd Group is one of Australia’s largest listed private education providers, offering a wide range of courses across the English Language, Vocational, and Higher Education sectors. With a national campus network and recruitment offices worldwide, the company focuses on industries such as business, technology, design, hospitality, health, and community services, aiming to empower students with skills and knowledge for their career and personal ambitions.

