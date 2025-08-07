Nextech3D.ai Unveils Major AI Breakthrough in 3D Model Production

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) has provided an update.

Nextech3D.ai has announced a significant advancement in its AI platform, now capable of generating 100 photorealistic 3D models simultaneously, marking a 100X increase in production speed. This breakthrough enhances the company’s ability to meet the demands of large-scale enterprise clients by reducing turnaround times, increasing output, and improving margins, thereby positioning Nextech3D.ai for scalable growth and enabling faster market entry for its customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexTech AR Solutions stock, see the TSE:NTAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NTAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NTAR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s weak financial performance, which poses significant risks. However, positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events provide some optimism for future growth.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that specializes in creating photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company utilizes proprietary AI technology to scale the production of 3D assets for major retailers and digital platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Average Trading Volume: 510,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$18.46M

