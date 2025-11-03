Nextdc Limited Appoints New Director to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nextdc Limited ( (AU:NXT) ) just unveiled an update.

Nextdc Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Jamaludin Ibrahim as a director, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Ibrahim holds 15,000 ordinary shares through a discretionary trust operated by Swiss Life (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. This appointment is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team, which may positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXT) stock is a Hold with a A$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nextdc Limited stock, see the AU:NXT Stock Forecast page.

More about Nextdc Limited

Nextdc Limited operates in the data center industry, providing data center services and solutions. The company focuses on delivering secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure to support the digital needs of businesses across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 4.58%

Average Trading Volume: 2,245,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.1B

For an in-depth examination of NXT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

