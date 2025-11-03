Nextdc Limited Appoints New Director, Discloses Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nextdc Limited ( (AU:NXT) ) has provided an update.

Nextdc Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Deborah Page as a new director, effective November 1, 2025. The announcement details Mrs. Page’s initial interest in the company’s securities, which includes 3,000 ordinary shares as a registered holder and an additional 1,500 ordinary shares held through Mattenjac Investments Pty Limited as the trustee for the Page Superannuation Fund. This appointment and disclosure of interests are part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules, reflecting transparency in governance and potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXT) stock is a Hold with a A$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nextdc Limited stock, see the AU:NXT Stock Forecast page.

More about Nextdc Limited

YTD Price Performance: 4.58%

Average Trading Volume: 2,245,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.1B

