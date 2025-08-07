NEXTCHEM Secures U.S. Contract for Low-Carbon Hydrogen Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ).

NEXTCHEM, a subsidiary of MaireTecnimont, has secured a contract for its NX eBlue™ technology to produce low-carbon hydrogen in the U.S. This marks the first commercial use of their electrified steam methane reforming technology, highlighting NEXTCHEM’s leadership in sustainable hydrogen production and strengthening its market presence in the United States.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MAIRE) stock is a Hold with a EUR11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MaireTecnimont SpA stock, see the IT:MAIRE Stock Forecast page.

More about MaireTecnimont SpA

MaireTecnimont SpA operates in the engineering and technology sector, focusing on the development of innovative solutions for the energy and chemical industries. Its subsidiary, NEXTCHEM, specializes in sustainable technologies, particularly in hydrogen and syngas production, with a strong emphasis on reducing carbon emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 621,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.98B

