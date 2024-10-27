Next Science Ltd’s XPERIENCE Shows Zero Infection Rate

Next Science Ltd (AU:NXS) has released an update.

Next Science Ltd has announced the publication of a study showing that its XPERIENCE™ surgical irrigant achieved a zero percent infection rate in knee and hip replacements, outperforming traditional methods. This breakthrough positions the company as a disruptive force in the medical technology sector, enhancing its appeal to investors intrigued by innovative healthcare solutions. The peer-reviewed findings could potentially challenge standard surgical protocols, highlighting the effectiveness of Next Science’s XBIO™ technology.

For further insights into AU:NXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.