Next Re SIIQ S.p.A. Reports Financial Gains and Debt Reduction in 2025

An update from NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. ( (IT:NR) ) is now available.

Next Re SIIQ S.p.A. reported a net profit of €0.8 million and an EBITDA of €0.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. The company’s financial performance was influenced by the exit of a real estate asset in Milan and a reduction in financial debt, leading to improved financial metrics such as a decrease in total financial debt and a positive shift in net loan to value. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial stability and operational efficiency.

More about NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A.

Next Re SIIQ S.p.A. is a real estate investment company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana. It focuses on managing and investing in real estate assets, with a market focus on generating rental income and optimizing asset value.

Average Trading Volume: 1,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €32.92M

