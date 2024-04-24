Next 15 Group Concludes Share Buyback

Next Fifteen Communications (GB:NFG) has released an update.

Next 15 Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 19,657 of its own Ordinary Shares on 23 April 2024, with prices ranging from 896.00 to 899.00 GBp per share. The acquired shares will be cancelled, resulting in a revised total of 99,436,082 Ordinary Shares in issue, each representing a voting right. This action is part of a share buyback programme previously announced and is intended to reduce the company’s share capital.

