NexOptic Bolsters Leadership and Audit Team

NexOptic Technology Corp., a leader in AI and imaging technologies, has appointed Patrick Rueben, a seasoned CPA, CA, MBA with extensive international experience as their new CFO. Alongside the executive shift, the company has also transitioned to a new auditor, MNP LLP, one of Canada’s largest service companies to ensure a smooth audit process for 2023. NexOptic, recognized for its innovative imaging AI solutions and partnerships with major tech entities, continues to strengthen its management team and corporate governance.

