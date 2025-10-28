NexMetals Upsizes Public Offering to C$65 Million Amid Strong Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexmetals Mining ( (TSE:NEXM) ) has provided an update.

NexMetals Mining Corp. announced an upsized public offering of C$65 million due to strong demand, with the proceeds earmarked for prepayment of a milestone under the Asset Purchase Agreement for the Selebi and Selkirk mines, as well as advancing exploration in Botswana. This strategic move is expected to secure asset titles and support long-term value creation, enhancing the company’s position in the mining industry.

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on redeveloping previously producing copper, nickel, and cobalt resource mines in Botswana. The company emphasizes governance through transparent accountability and open communication, leveraging a team with extensive experience in mine discovery and development.

Average Trading Volume: 80,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$145.9M

