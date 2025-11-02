NEXION Group’s Options Set to Expire Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nexion Group Ltd. ( (AU:NNG) ) just unveiled an update.

NEXION Group Ltd announced that its 21,581,338 quoted options, trading under ASX code NNGO and exercisable at $0.10 each, will expire on 31 December 2025. The options are currently ‘out of the money’ with the company’s share price at $0.02, and the company has been suspended from trading for over three months, impacting the likelihood of these options being exercised.

More about Nexion Group Ltd.

NEXION Group Ltd is a leading technology provider specializing in infrastructure performance optimization software and management services. The company focuses on delivering advanced software for industrial asset management, integrating AI and business intelligence tools to enhance enterprise efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.05M

For detailed information about NNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue