NexGold Reports Significant Gold Intersections at Goldboro Project

Treasury Metals ( (TSE:NEXG) ) has shared an announcement.

NexGold Mining Corp. has reported promising drill results from its Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project in Nova Scotia, where a recent 26,854-metre diamond drill program aimed to enhance geological and grade continuity. The latest assay results reveal significant gold intersections, including a notable 40.09 g/t gold over 17.7 metres, suggesting high-grade zones near the surface, which could positively impact the company’s mineral resource estimates and future feasibility studies. These findings reinforce the existing geological model and highlight potential for further resource upgrades, benefiting stakeholders and enhancing NexGold’s industry positioning.

More about Treasury Metals

Average Trading Volume: 498,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$106.9M

