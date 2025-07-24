NexGold Reports High-Grade Gold Finds at Goldboro Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Treasury Metals ( (TSE:NEXG) ) has provided an update.

NexGold Mining Corp., a company focused on gold mining, has announced additional drill results from its extensive 26,854-metre diamond drill program at the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project in Nova Scotia. The program aims to enhance geological and grade continuity, potentially upgrading certain areas of mineral resources. The latest assay results from 11 infill diamond drill holes indicate high-grade gold mineralization, consistent with the company’s existing mineral resource model. These findings are expected to support the forthcoming Mineral Resource Estimate planned for the second half of 2025, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning.

More about Treasury Metals

Average Trading Volume: 503,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$109.8M

For a thorough assessment of NEXG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue