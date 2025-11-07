NexGold Mining Corp. to Present at Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Treasury Metals ( (TSE:NEXG) ) has issued an update.

NexGold Mining Corp. announced its participation in Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar Series, where it will present a live corporate update. This event, scheduled for November 10, 2025, offers shareholders and interested parties an opportunity to engage with the company through a Q&A session. The presentation reflects NexGold’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and communication with stakeholders, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Treasury Metals

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. It operates significant projects such as the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia and the Goliath Gold Complex in Northwestern Ontario. The company is committed to engaging with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to create sustainable economic opportunities and promote community wellbeing.

Average Trading Volume: 1,011,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$224.1M

