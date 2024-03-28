Nexa Resources Unveils Comprehensive 2023 Annual Report

Nexa Resources (NEXA) has released an update.

Nexa Resources has filed its annual report for 2023, including comprehensive financial statements and updates on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, compliant with Canadian and U.S. regulations. Available online and in print upon request, this report offers insights into Nexa’s position as a leading zinc producer and operator of mines and smelters in Latin America. The report underscores Nexa’s standing as one of the top global producers in the mined and metallic zinc market as of 2023.

