Nexa Resources Completes Tender Offer for 2027 Notes

Nexa Resources has successfully concluded its cash tender offer for the 5.375% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due in 2027, with approximately 69.2% of the notes being validly tendered by the expiration date. Investors who participated will receive $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered, with the settlement scheduled to occur within three business days following the offer’s expiration.

