Newton Resources Ltd. Forecasts Significant Financial Loss

Newton Resources Ltd. (HK:1231) has released an update.

Newton Resources Ltd. issues a profit warning as it anticipates a net loss of approximately $1 million for 2024, compared to a $2.4 million profit in 2023. This downturn is attributed to a decrease in both the quantity and quality of iron ore supply, coupled with weak demand, affecting the company’s gross profit. Investors are advised to approach the company’s shares with caution.

