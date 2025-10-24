Newton Golf Enters Sales Agreement with Kingswood

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2024, Newton Golf Company entered into an At The Market Sales Offering Agreement with Kingswood Capital Partners to potentially sell up to $10 million in common stock. The agreement allows for flexibility in sales, but there is no obligation for either party to buy or sell shares, and the company has filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC to facilitate this offering.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWTG) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Newton Golf Company stock, see the NWTG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NWTG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWTG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and financial instability. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while valuation metrics highlight the company’s unprofitability. These factors collectively suggest significant risks for investors.

Newton Golf Company, Inc. operates in the sports equipment industry, focusing on the production and sale of golf-related products.

Average Trading Volume: 129,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.93M

