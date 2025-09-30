Newtek Business Secures New Financing with Goldman Sachs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Newtek Business ( (NEWT) ) is now available.

On September 26, 2025, Newtek Merchant Solutions, a subsidiary of NewtekOne, refinanced its debt by repaying the Webster Credit Agreement and entering into a new $90 million term loan and $5 million revolving credit facility with Goldman Sachs Alternatives. This strategic move aims to reduce NewtekOne’s unsecured debt, repurchase shares, and support general corporate purposes, enhancing its financial flexibility and solidifying its relationship with Goldman Sachs as a long-term financing partner.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEWT is a Neutral.

Newtek’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with zero revenue in 2024 and negative cash flow, which weigh heavily on the score. However, the company’s low valuation metrics and positive earnings call sentiment provide some upside potential. Technical indicators are mixed, showing neither strong bullish nor bearish trends.

More about Newtek Business

NewtekOne, Inc. is a financial holding company that, along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to independent business owners across all 50 states. Their offerings include banking, business lending, SBA lending solutions, electronic payment processing, accounts receivable and inventory financing, insurance solutions, payroll and benefits solutions, and technology solutions such as cloud computing and IT consulting.

Average Trading Volume: 215,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $305.1M

