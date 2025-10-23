News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has issued an announcement.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, is intended to be executed in the open market or otherwise, subject to market conditions and stock prices. The buy-back is expected to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers worldwide. The company operates in various segments, including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services.

