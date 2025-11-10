News Corporation Expands Share Buy-Back Program with Additional $1 Billion Authorization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) just unveiled an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its ongoing share buy-back program, initially authorized in 2021. The company has now authorized an additional US$1 billion for repurchasing its Class A and Class B common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, thereby potentially increasing earnings per share and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health. The buy-back will be conducted in the open market, subject to market conditions, and will not include ASX-listed CDIs.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, providing a range of services including news and information, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company focuses on delivering content and services that inform, entertain, and connect people around the world.

Average Trading Volume: 194,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$24.29B



