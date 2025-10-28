News Corporation Expands Share Buy-Back Program with Additional $1 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced an extension of its share buy-back program, authorizing an additional US$1 billion for repurchasing its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively, potentially impacting its stock market performance and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on publishing, news, and information services. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of media assets, including newspapers, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming, with a significant presence in the United States and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 182,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.85B

See more insights into NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue