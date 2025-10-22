News Corporation Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced a continuation of its share buy-back program, authorizing an additional US$1 billion for the repurchase of its Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media industry, focusing on providing news and information services. Its primary products include publishing, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming. The company is known for its global reach and significant influence in the media sector.

Average Trading Volume: 190,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$23.94B

For detailed information about NWS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue