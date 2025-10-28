News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has provided an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with the repurchase being subject to market conditions and stock prices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on news and publishing. It provides a range of products and services including newspapers, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming. The company has a significant market presence, particularly in the United States and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 182,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.85B

Learn more about NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue