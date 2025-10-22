News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) just unveiled an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing an additional US$1 billion for the repurchase of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock as part of its 2025 Repurchase Program. This move, subject to market conditions and stock prices, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, providing a range of products and services including news and information, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services. The company is focused on delivering high-quality content across various platforms, catering to a global audience.

