News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) just unveiled an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program involving the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This initiative, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, builds on a similar program from 2021 and reflects the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure. The buy-back is subject to market conditions and other factors, and it does not include ASX-listed CDIs. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock valuation and shareholder returns positively.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on delivering news and entertainment content across various platforms. The company is known for its diverse range of products, including newspapers, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming, with a strong market presence in the United States and international markets.

