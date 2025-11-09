News Corporation Announces Cessation of Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 350,020 shares of its Common Stock Class A, which were cancelled as part of a buy-back program. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its issued capital effectively, potentially impacting its market positioning by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Hold with a A$52.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 194,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$24.29B

