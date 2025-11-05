News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an announcement.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, follows a similar authorization in 2021 and is aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to execute the buy-back based on market conditions and stock prices, without repurchasing any ASX-listed CDIs. This strategic financial maneuver is expected to bolster the company’s stock value and provide flexibility in capital management, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, primarily focusing on news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its influential media properties and has a significant presence in both the United States and international markets.

