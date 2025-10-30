News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has issued an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program. This move, subject to market conditions and stock prices, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position. The buy-back does not include ASX-listed CDIs, and it follows a similar US$1 billion repurchase initiative from 2021.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on news and publishing. The company provides a range of products and services including newspapers, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming. It primarily serves markets in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

