News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

An announcement from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock as part of its 2025 Repurchase Program. This move, which follows a similar authorization in 2021, is intended to be executed based on market conditions and stock prices, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder returns positively.

News Corporation is a global media and information services company, primarily involved in the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content. It operates across various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services, with a significant presence in the United States and Australia.

