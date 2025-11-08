News Corp Earnings Call: Positive Growth Amid Challenges

News Corporation Class A ((NWSA)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent earnings call for News Corporation Class A reflected a generally positive outlook, with strong revenue and profitability growth, particularly in the digital and real estate sectors. However, the company also acknowledged challenges in the Book Publishing segment and macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact future performance.

Increased Revenue and Profitability

News Corporation reported a 2% rise in revenue, reaching $2.14 billion, while total segment EBITDA increased by 5% to $340 million. This growth highlights the company’s robust financial health and its ability to generate increased profitability across its various segments.

Strong Performance in Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate

The Dow Jones segment saw a remarkable 10% rise in EBITDA, supported by a 6% increase in revenue. Digital Real Estate Services also performed well, with a 9% revenue boost and an improved margin from 30.6% to 33%, showcasing the strength of these sectors.

Successful Cost Management in News Media

News Media’s EBITDA grew by an impressive 67%, with margins increasing from 3.3% to 5.5%. This success underscores the company’s effective cost management strategies and its focus on enhancing profitability in this segment.

Record Digital Revenue Contributions

Digital operations continue to be a significant revenue driver, accounting for 68% of advertising revenues and 84% of Dow Jones segment revenue. This trend indicates the company’s successful transition towards digital platforms.

Accelerated Share Buyback Program

News Corporation has significantly accelerated its share buyback program, repurchasing shares at a rate of $2.5 million per day, which is over four times the previous pace. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Weak Performance in Book Publishing

The Book Publishing segment faced difficulties, with a $13 million write-off due to a distributor closure, leading to a 28% decline in segment EBITDA. This highlights the challenges within this sector amidst broader company successes.

Challenges in the U.S. Real Estate Market

Despite some signs of recovery, the U.S. real estate market remains challenged by high interest rates. This continues to pose a hurdle for the company’s real estate operations, affecting overall performance.

Continued Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Macroeconomic uncertainties persist, impacting various segments, particularly Book Publishing. The company remains vigilant in navigating these challenges to maintain its growth trajectory.

Forward-Looking Guidance

News Corporation’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a 2% increase in revenue to $2.14 billion and a 5% rise in total segment EBITDA to $340 million. The company also reported a slight increase in net income from continuing operations and an improvement in adjusted EPS. The strong performance of Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services, along with a robust cash position, supports the company’s positive outlook.

In conclusion, News Corporation Class A’s earnings call presented a generally positive sentiment, with notable growth in revenue and profitability driven by digital and real estate sectors. Despite challenges in Book Publishing and macroeconomic uncertainties, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong financial position provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue