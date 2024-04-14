News Corp CEO Reports Stock Ownership Changes

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Robert J. Thomson, CEO of News Corporation, has reported changes in beneficial ownership, with transactions involving cash-settled restricted stock units equating to News Corporation Class A Common Stock, as per the latest SEC Form 4 filing. These transactions took place on April 10, 2024, and included the acquisition of substantial amounts, reflecting changes in Thomson’s economic interest in the company.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.