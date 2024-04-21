News Corp Announces Class A Stock Cancellation

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced the cancellation of 76,913 Class A common stocks due to a buy-back that took effect on April 19, 2024. This new announcement was made public on April 20, 2024, signaling a change in the company’s issued capital structure. The move may interest investors who follow stock buy-backs and their implications on share value and company structure.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.