NewRiver REIT to Announce Half Year Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NewRiver REIT ( (GB:NRR) ) has provided an update.

NewRiver REIT plc announced it will release its Half Year Results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on 2 December 2025. The company will host a live presentation for analysts and investors, reflecting its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NRR) stock is a Hold with a £77.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NewRiver REIT stock, see the GB:NRR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NRR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NRR is a Neutral.

NewRiver REIT’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation, despite weak technical indicators. The company’s high leverage and historical income volatility are notable risks, but its solid cash flow and dividend yield provide a cushion.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NRR stock, click here.

More about NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in acquiring, managing, and developing resilient retail assets across the UK. With a portfolio valued at £0.8 billion, NewRiver owns and manages 27 community shopping centers and 13 retail parks, focusing on essential goods and services. The company aims to deliver long-term income returns and capital growth for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,016,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £298.7M

Learn more about NRR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue