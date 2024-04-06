Newrange Gold Transforms into Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Newrange Gold Corp (TSE:NRG) has released an update.

Newrange Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration company, has announced a rebranding to Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp., with the change effective on the TSXV under the new ticker ‘PINN’ starting April 9. There will be no share capital consolidation accompanying the name change, and the company will also update its website and contact information to reflect its new identity. The rebranding aligns with Newrange’s strategic focus on expanding its exploration and development projects throughout the Americas.

