Newmont Corporation Adjusts Securities Issuance in October 2025

Newmont Corporation CHESS ( (AU:NEM) ) has provided an announcement.

Newmont Corporation announced a decrease in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities from 100,503,422 in the previous month to 95,197,104 in October 2025, reflecting a net transfer of securities between CDIs and common stock. Additionally, the total number of common stock securities increased due to transfers from CDIs and stock compensation plans. This adjustment in securities issuance could impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value, as it reflects strategic financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NEM) stock is a Buy with a A$160.00 price target.

Newmont Corporation is a leading company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the production of gold and copper. It operates on a global scale, with a significant presence in various markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 549,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$136.4B

