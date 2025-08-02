NewMarket’s Earnings Call: Record Income Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

NewMarket’s Earnings Call: Record Income Amid Challenges

NewMarket’s Earnings Call: Record Income Amid Challenges

Newmarket Corporation ((NEU)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for NewMarket Corporation presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company reported record net income and robust growth in its Specialty Materials segment, yet faced hurdles in its Petroleum Additives segment due to external pressures such as inflation and tariffs. Despite these operational challenges, NewMarket’s dedication to shareholder returns and improved financial ratios offered a positive outlook.

Record First Half Net Income

NewMarket Corporation announced a record net income for the first half of 2025, reaching $237 million or $25.11 per share. This marks an increase from $219 million or $22.87 per share in the first half of 2024, showcasing the company’s ability to enhance profitability despite external challenges.

Specialty Materials Segment Growth

The Specialty Materials segment demonstrated significant growth, with sales for the second quarter of 2025 rising to $42 million from $38 million in the same period of 2024. Operating profit also increased to $11 million from $5 million. For the first half of 2025, sales surged to $96 million compared to $55 million in 2024, with operating profit reaching $34 million, indicating a strong performance driven by volume increases.

Solid Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

NewMarket generated solid cash flows in the first half of 2025, enabling the return of $129 million to shareholders. This included $77 million in share repurchases and $52 million in dividends, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

Improved Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio

The company improved its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.0 as of June 30, 2025, down from 1.2 at the end of 2024. This improvement signifies NewMarket’s effective financial management and its focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Decline in Petroleum Additives Sales and Operating Profit

The Petroleum Additives segment experienced a decline, with sales dropping to $654 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $670 million in 2024. Operating profit also decreased to $140 million from $148 million, primarily due to a 2.5% decline in shipments and increased R&D investments.

Challenges from Inflation and Tariffs

NewMarket continues to navigate challenges posed by inflation and tariffs, which have impacted its operational costs. Despite these hurdles, the company is striving to enhance efficiency and manage costs effectively.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, NewMarket remains optimistic about the continued strength in its major segments. The company is committed to long-term value creation for both shareholders and customers, anticipating sustained growth and profitability in the future.

In conclusion, NewMarket Corporation’s earnings call reflected a balanced outlook with record net income and growth in the Specialty Materials segment, countered by challenges in the Petroleum Additives segment. The company’s focus on shareholder returns and financial stability remains a key highlight, offering a promising future despite current operational headwinds.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement