NewMarket Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9%

Story Highlights
  • NewMarket Corporation raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to $3.00 per share.
  • The dividend increase highlights NewMarket’s commitment to shareholder value and market appeal.
NewMarket Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9%

The latest announcement is out from Newmarket ( (NEU) ).

On October 30, 2025, NewMarket Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend, raising it from $2.75 to $3.00 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $12.00 per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness in the market. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2026, to shareholders recorded by December 15, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (NEU) stock is a Buy with a $873.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Newmarket stock, see the NEU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEU is a Outperform.

Newmarket’s strong financial performance and earnings growth are key strengths, supported by a solid balance sheet and efficient cash flow management. While technical indicators suggest caution, the company’s valuation remains reasonable. Challenges in the Petroleum Additives segment and external economic factors are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on NEU stock, click here.

More about Newmarket

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries, including Afton Chemical Corporation, Ethyl Corporation, American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC), and Calca Solutions, LLC. Afton and Ethyl focus on developing, manufacturing, blending, and delivering chemical additives to enhance petroleum products’ performance. AMPAC specializes in manufacturing specialty materials for solid rocket motors used in aerospace and defense industries. Calca Solutions is a leading producer of UltraPure and high-purity hydrazine, which are critical propellants for advanced aerospace and defense applications.

Average Trading Volume: 87,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.98B

Learn more about NEU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

