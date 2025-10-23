Newmark Security AGM Resolutions: Key Outcomes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newmark Security ( (GB:NWT) ) has shared an update.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, Newmark Security plc announced that shareholders approved five resolutions, while a special resolution concerning the disapplication of pre-emption rights for issuing new shares was not passed. The board indicated no immediate plans to exercise these authorities, suggesting limited immediate impact on the company’s operations or market strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWT) stock is a Buy with a £129.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Newmark Security stock, see the GB:NWT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWT is a Outperform.

Newmark Security’s stock score is driven primarily by strong technical analysis indicators, showing bullish momentum. Financial performance is solid with revenue growth and operational efficiency, but cash flow management needs attention. Valuation is reasonable, though the lack of a dividend yield is a minor drawback.

More about Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic, software, and physical security systems, operating from the UK and US. The company specializes in Human Capital Management and Access Control Systems, offering both hardware and software solutions, and serves various sectors with a focus on high-growth markets. Newmark Security is listed on AIM and has a workforce of around 100 employees, catering to hundreds of blue-chip customers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.8M

