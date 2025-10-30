Newmark Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newmark Group, Inc. announced a change in the date for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2025, which affects the deadline for stockholder proposals. The company also reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 26% increase in revenues and significant growth in GAAP and Adjusted EPS. Newmark’s strategic investments in recurring revenue businesses and global expansion, including the acquisition of RealFoundations and expansion into India and the Asia-Pacific region, have bolstered its market position. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, raising its full-year outlook and targeting an expansion of its Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Newmark Group’s overall score is driven by strong earnings growth and positive technical indicators. However, financial performance concerns, particularly around cash flow and leverage, and a high valuation limit the score.

More about Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. is a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider, catering to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers. The company focuses on offering a comprehensive suite of investor solutions, including management consulting, managed services, property and facilities management, leasing, and capital markets services.

