Newell Brands Unveils 2024 Incentive and Bonus Programs

Newell Brands Inc. has rolled out its 2024 Long-Term Incentive Plan, offering key employees stock-based awards, divided equally between performance-based and time-based units, with potential vesting up to 200% based on goal achievements. Simultaneously, the company’s 2024 Bonus Program ties executive bonuses to corporate and segment performance metrics, with the possibility of doubling the target payout based on the results and individual performance, encouraging executives to steer the company towards financial success.

